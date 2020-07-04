Global  

Joey Chestnut sets world record, downs 75 hot dogs in Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest

USATODAY.com Saturday, 4 July 2020 ()
Joey Chestnut eclipsed his own world record, capturing his 13th title in the Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest after downing 75 dogs.
Video credit: CBS 2 New York
News video: Champs Weigh-In For Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest

Champs Weigh-In For Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest 00:48

 The weigh-in and stare-down for the annual Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest took place at an undisclosed location this year.

Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest: Time, TV info for Fourth of July competition

 Joey Chestnut and Miki Sudo are the favorites again for Saturday's fan-less Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest.
USATODAY.com

With Plexiglass and Piles of Hot Dogs, a Fourth of July Tradition Lives On

 “They’re going to be burping and groaning, and I’m just going to have to focus on my hot dogs,” the winner of last year’s Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog..
NYTimes.com

Great Dane treats watermelon like his own personal chew toy [Video]

Great Dane treats watermelon like his own personal chew toy

Mikey thinks the watermelon is an awesome new Jolly Ball toy that rolls even better, since it doesn't have a handle. After a hilarious game of self soccer, Mikey figures out that he can carry the..

Credit: Rumble Studio     Duration: 03:47
Nathan's hot dog eating Contest will go on [Video]

Nathan's hot dog eating Contest will go on

The Nathan's Fourth of July hot dog eating contest will go on despite the pandemic, but with different rules. To keep the competitors safe, there will be no crowds, and the competition will be indoors..

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 01:10
Annual July 4th Hot Dog Eating Contest Will Look Different This Year [Video]

Annual July 4th Hot Dog Eating Contest Will Look Different This Year

Nathan's Famous hot dog eating contest still plans to go forward, but with very different rules (1:20). WCCO 4 News At Noon - July 3, 2020

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 01:20

Related news from verified sources

Chestnut (75), Sudo (48.5) set hot dog records

 Joey Chestnut wolfed down a record 75 hot dogs and buns in 10 minutes to win the Nathan's Famous Hot Dog-Eating Contest for the 13th time, while Miki Sudo set a...
ESPN Also reported by •CBC.ca

Dog freed from car on hottest day of year

Dog freed from car on hottest day of year When it's 22C outside it's soon 47C in a car, says RSPCA, warning of dangers of leaving dogs in hot cars
Hull Daily Mail Also reported by •Wales Online

