Joey Chestnut sets world record, downs 75 hot dogs in Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest
Saturday, 4 July 2020 (
1 hour ago) Joey Chestnut eclipsed his own world record, capturing his 13th title in the Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest after downing 75 dogs.
