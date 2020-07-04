|
Atlanta Braves give no indication of considering name change
Saturday, 4 July 2020 ()
ATLANTA (AP) — With teams in two sports taking a second look at names deemed offensive to Native Americans, the Atlanta Braves on Saturday gave no indication they are willing to consider a similar change. The Cleveland Indians said Friday they’re reconsidering their nickname following the furor over the NFL Washington Redskins name. The Braves […]
