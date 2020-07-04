|
Dixon breaks through at Indianapolis with victory in GP
Saturday, 4 July 2020 ()
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Scott Dixon finally made his second trip to Indianapolis Motor Speedway’s victory lane. Twelve years after winning his only Indianapolis 500 on the Brickyard’s historic 2.5-mile oval, the five-time series champion added a second title Saturday — this one by a dominant 19.9469 seconds over Graham Rahal in the IndyCar Grand Prix. […]
|
|
|
|
