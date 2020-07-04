Sports News Dixon breaks through at Indianapolis with victory in GP https://t.co/6bmZ3fj2nN 10 minutes ago インディカーニュース🇯🇵🇺🇸 ESPN | Dixon breaks through at Indy, wins Grand Prix https://t.co/6kHbu2ZHnp 16 minutes ago Izzy Bernays "Dixon Breaks Through at Indianapolis With Victory in GP" by The Associated Press via NYT https://t.co/ZeVCHnnBLs 16 minutes ago News 5 WCYB Scott Dixon finally made his second trip to Indianapolis Motor Speedway's victory lane. Twelve years after winning… https://t.co/PKnzBwxc1s 22 minutes ago WatchOurCity.com (AP News) Dixon breaks through at Indianapolis with victory in GP https://t.co/JFfybRNMmH #AutomobileRacing… https://t.co/kF5ILnGmun 32 minutes ago Talk 1370 SPORTS: Dixon breaks through at Indianapolis with victory in GP https://t.co/6qy4cy12vV 33 minutes ago Local 4 Sports Dixon breaks through at Indianapolis with victory in GP https://t.co/w2EfvhyW0t 34 minutes ago WFXR Sports Dixon breaks through at Indianapolis with victory in GP https://t.co/hdphpNmtAh 45 minutes ago