Joey Chestnut, Miki Sudo set records in Nathan's Famous July Fourth hot dog eating contest
Saturday, 4 July 2020 ()
Joey Chestnut and Miki Sudo both set records in their respective divisions, each earning another title in Nathan's Famous July Fourth hot dog eating contest.
