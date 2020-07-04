Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Joey Chestnut, Miki Sudo set records in Nathan's Famous July Fourth hot dog eating contest

USATODAY.com Saturday, 4 July 2020 ()
Joey Chestnut and Miki Sudo both set records in their respective divisions, each earning another title in Nathan's Famous July Fourth hot dog eating contest.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: Joey Chestnut Breaks Record Putting Away 75 Hot Dogs In Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest

Joey Chestnut Breaks Record Putting Away 75 Hot Dogs In Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest 02:25

 Eating champion Joey Chestnut spoke with CBS2's Steve Overmyer shortly after winning his 13th Yellow Mustard Belt.

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Nathan's Famous Nathan's Famous fast food restaurant chain


Miki Sudo Miki Sudo American competitive eater

Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest: Time, TV info for Fourth of July competition

 Joey Chestnut and Miki Sudo are the favorites again for Saturday's fan-less Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest.
USATODAY.com

Joey Chestnut Joey Chestnut American competitive eater and reality show contestant

Joey Chestnut sets world record, downs 75 hot dogs in Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest

 Joey Chestnut eclipsed his own world record, capturing his 13th title in the Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest after downing 75 dogs.
USATODAY.com

Related videos from verified sources

Champs Weigh-In For Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest [Video]

Champs Weigh-In For Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest

The weigh-in and stare-down for the annual Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest took place at an undisclosed location this year.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:48Published
Nathan's hot dog eating Contest will go on [Video]

Nathan's hot dog eating Contest will go on

The Nathan's Fourth of July hot dog eating contest will go on despite the pandemic, but with different rules. To keep the competitors safe, there will be no crowds, and the competition will be indoors..

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 01:10Published
Annual July 4th Hot Dog Eating Contest Will Look Different This Year [Video]

Annual July 4th Hot Dog Eating Contest Will Look Different This Year

Nathan's Famous hot dog eating contest still plans to go forward, but with very different rules (1:20). WCCO 4 News At Noon - July 3, 2020

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 01:20Published

Related news from verified sources

Joey Chestnut emerges again as the Nathan's hot dog champion

 Despite the coronavirus, competitive hot dog eating is still on.  Competitive eater Joey Chestnut did not disappoint at the Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest...
Mashable Also reported by •CBS SportsCBC.caESPNGothamistCBS 2NYTimes.com

Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest 2020: Time, stream, channel, odds, watch online

 Everything you need to know about America's most important Fourth of July tradition
CBS Sports Also reported by •USATODAY.comCBS 2

Hot dog champs repeat as July 4 gluttony fest moves indoors

 NEW YORK (AP) — The coronavirus outbreak moved the Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest from the Coney Island boardwalk to an undisclosed indoor location...
Seattle Times


Tweets about this

DuffOhio

Matt Duffy Joey Chestnut Wins Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest for 13th Time, Sets New World Record with 75 https://t.co/iEeIXgxfev 2 minutes ago

BrunoVitetta

Bruno RT @DraftKings: Absolute 🐐 Joey Chestnut sets a new world record eating 75 hot dogs and buns in 10 minutes. https://t.co/2w5mhLS3Wc 2 minutes ago

QCRUSH3

🐇@QCRUSH🐇 RT @MRCJUSTRIDEIT: 🔴 JOEY "JAWS" CHESTNUT sets a new world record at the historic Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest, Chestnut At "75" Hotdogs… 4 minutes ago

KimberlyWDBJ

Kimberly McBroom RT @WDBJ7: BREAKING: Joey Chestnut sets new world record with 75 hot dogs during Nathan's annual Fourth of July contest! https://t.co/SZIM0… 6 minutes ago

CassandrasOrig2

CassandrasOriginal RT @EileenSharkey: Joey Chestnut Wins Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest for 13th Time, Sets New World Record with 75 https://t.co/hcwhLgm38G 9 minutes ago

MtSinaiLax

Peter Van Middelem RT @1010WINS: #BREAKING: Joey Chestnut sets new world record at Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest—75 hot dogs in 10 minutes https://t.co/8aZS… 11 minutes ago

srauer20

Sarah Rauer 🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤢🤢🤢🤢🤢🤢🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮Joey Chestnut sets world record, downs 75 hot dogs in Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest… https://t.co/vrTwBzI2xr 12 minutes ago

JackNortonGA

Jack Norton He’s not the American hero we thought we wanted, but he’s the one we need. And we’re***proud of him: Joey Chest… https://t.co/Wdrs1neJS9 16 minutes ago