Police: Texas officers fatally shoot man who shot his wife

Saturday, 4 July 2020
IRVING, Texas (AP) — Police in a Dallas suburb shot and killed a man Saturday after he reportedly shot his wife and opened fire on the officers, a police spokeswoman said. Officers in Irving responded to a call before 10 a.m. from a woman who said her husband shot her, Investigator Ariel Esparza said in […]
