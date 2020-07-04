|
Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher David Price opts out of 2020 Major League Baseball season
Saturday, 4 July 2020 ()
David Price becomes the sixth player to opt out. The lefty cited concern for his health and that of his family's in opting out of the 2020 season.
|
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
David Price (baseball) American baseball player
Los Angeles Dodgers Baseball team and Major League Baseball franchise in Los Angeles, California, United States
'He really needs help': Family seeks help for Dodgers outfielder Andrew Toles, who is homeless and hospitalizedDodgers outfielder Andrew Toles was found homeless in Florida this past week. Diagnosed with a mental illness, the family seeks help.
USATODAY.com
Small brewery bashes Astros for 2017 cheating scandal with 'Trash Can Banger' beer
Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 00:32Published
Major League Baseball Professional baseball league
Cleveland Indians considers changing name
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 00:45Published
MLB announces league-wide coronavirus test results: 31 players positive for COVID-19In total, MLB collected 3,185 samples and had 38 positives for COVID-19. Seven were staff members, according to the league.
USATODAY.com
Astros begin summer camp at home amid pandemicThe Houston Astros resumed training Friday at their home field in the midst of a pandemic. Major League Baseball is set to start later this month with no fans..
USATODAY.com
Three dark horse teams for Major League Baseball's shortened 2020 seasonBaseball's condensed schedule will surely produce some unexpected outcomes, namely in the chase for the postseason.
USATODAY.com
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this