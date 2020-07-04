Global  

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher David Price opts out of 2020 Major League Baseball season

USATODAY.com Saturday, 4 July 2020 ()
David Price becomes the sixth player to opt out. The lefty cited concern for his health and that of his family's in opting out of the 2020 season.
Video credit: 41 Action News - Published
News video: Royals lay out rules for covering team during 2020 season

Royals lay out rules for covering team during 2020 season 00:59

 The Royals have detailed how the media will be allowed to cover them during their Summer Camp starting on Friday and beyond once the season starts.

'He really needs help': Family seeks help for Dodgers outfielder Andrew Toles, who is homeless and hospitalized

 Dodgers outfielder Andrew Toles was found homeless in Florida this past week. Diagnosed with a mental illness, the family seeks help.
USATODAY.com
Small brewery bashes Astros for 2017 cheating scandal with 'Trash Can Banger' beer [Video]

Small brewery bashes Astros for 2017 cheating scandal with 'Trash Can Banger' beer

Major League Baseball fans deprived of the opportunity to heckle the Houston Astros for the 2017 sign-stealing scandal have been offered the chance to make their point from home by drinking a beer.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 00:32Published

Cleveland Indians considers changing name [Video]

Cleveland Indians considers changing name

The Cleveland Indians followed the lead of the NFL's Washington Redskins as the Major League Baseball club said it too will consider changing a team name that has been in place for 105 years. Fred Katayama reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:45Published

MLB announces league-wide coronavirus test results: 31 players positive for COVID-19

 In total, MLB collected 3,185 samples and had 38 positives for COVID-19. Seven were staff members, according to the league.
USATODAY.com

Astros begin summer camp at home amid pandemic

 The Houston Astros resumed training Friday at their home field in the midst of a pandemic. Major League Baseball is set to start later this month with no fans..
USATODAY.com

Three dark horse teams for Major League Baseball's shortened 2020 season

 Baseball's condensed schedule will surely produce some unexpected outcomes, namely in the chase for the postseason.
USATODAY.com

