Coronavirus funerals: Sri Lanka's Muslims decry forced cremation

Indian Coast Guard rescues 6 Sri Lankan fishermen in Chennai



Indian Coast Guard rescued six Sri Lankan fishermen by a merchant vessel YM Summit from 170 nautical miles east of Chennai in Tamil Nadu. The rescue operation was coordinated by Indian Coast Guard Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC) of Mumbai and Chennai on July 05 morning. The merchant vessel was on her way to Visakhapatnam when she sighted a capsized fishing boat with six survivors atop, at about 07:15 am on 05 Jul 2020, approximately 170 nautical miles east of Chennai. The master transmitted the information to MRCC, Mumbai which was timely shared with MRCC, Chennai for further coordination. MRCC Chennai coordinated with the vessel for safe rescue of the survivors. The six survivors are identified as natives of Trincomalee, Sri Lanka. They were reportedly stranded and adrift at sea, braving the vagaries of rough weather for four days. MRCC, Chennai further, coordinated with the Sri Lankan Deputy High Commission, Chennai and MRCC Colombo to verify the credentials and arranging for their safe return to home.

