Caleb Williams, No. 1 quarterback prospect in class of 2021, commits to Oklahoma Sooners

USATODAY.com Sunday, 5 July 2020 ()
Caleb Williams, the No. 1 QB prospect in the class of 2021, announced his commitment to Oklahoma on Saturday.
