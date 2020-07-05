Caleb Williams, No. 1 quarterback prospect in class of 2021, commits to Oklahoma Sooners

Cops: Man Shot Woman Who Took Down His Nazi Flag



Hunter, Oklahoma, resident Daniel John Feaster is behind bars after shooting a woman who tried to steal his flag. It was a Nazi swastika flag. Police say the 26-year-old woman was shot multiple times early Sunday after taking one of two swastika flags from Feaster's front yard. The woman was at a nearby party and apparently stole the flag on a dare—though distaste for Adolf Hitler's genocidal regime may also have played a role.

Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:37 Published on January 1, 1970