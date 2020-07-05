GOP-ers possibly exposed to virus by Trump Jr. girlfriend
Sunday, 5 July 2020 () BOZEMAN,Mont. (AP) — The wife and the running mate of Republican governor candidate Greg Gianforte, as well as several other top GOP officials, were possibly exposed to the coronavirus after attending an event with the girlfriend of President Donald Trump’s oldest son, the Bozeman Daily Chronicle reported. Gianforte’s wife, Susan, lieutenant governor candidate Kristen Juras, […]
