Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'Thank you for all duas and blessings': Aishwarya Rai Bachchan pays tribute to 'dance guru' Saroj Khan

DNA Sunday, 5 July 2020 ()
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan paid tribute to her dance guru Saroj Khan by sharing a still from 'Taal' and penning down beautiful words
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: IANS INDIA - Published
News video: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan mourns 'Dance Guru' Saroj Khan's demise

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan mourns 'Dance Guru' Saroj Khan's demise 01:03

 Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on Friday evening mourned the death of veteran choreographer Saroj Khan on social media.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Kareena shares how Saroj Khan taught her to dance [Video]

Kareena shares how Saroj Khan taught her to dance

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan has shared how late veteran choreographer Saroj Khan taught her dancing during the shoot of "Jab We Met".

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 01:32Published
Bollywood's 'masterji' Saroj Khan dies of cardiac arrest at 71 [Video]

Bollywood's 'masterji' Saroj Khan dies of cardiac arrest at 71

Bollywood choreographer Saroj Khan died of a cardiac arrest at the age of 71 on Friday morning. She was admitted to Mumbai’s Guru Nanak Hospital last month after she complained of trouble in..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 04:07Published
Shah Rukh Khan pays tribute to Saroj Khan [Video]

Shah Rukh Khan pays tribute to Saroj Khan

Shah Rukh Khan on Friday mourned the demise of Saroj Khan, saying that the late choreographer was his "first genuine teacher in the film industry".

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 01:04Published

Related news from verified sources

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan mourns 'Dance Guru' Saroj Khan's demise

 Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on Friday evening mourned the death of veteran choreographer Saroj Khan on social media. The actress shared a still from the set of her...
Mid-Day

B'wood newbies who trained under Saroj Khan

 After the sudden demise of actor Irrfan Khan, Rishi Kapoor, Wajid Khan and Sushant Singh Rajput, now the legendary dance guru of Bollywood, Saroj Khan passed...
IndiaTimes


Tweets about this