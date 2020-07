You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources President Trump vows to 'safeguard' America's values in July Fourth speech



President Donald Trump has vowed to “safeguard” America’s values from enemies within in a speech to celebrate the Fourth of July.Mr Trump watched paratroopers float to the ground in a tribute to.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:23 Published 1 hour ago Trump supporters meet counter-protesters in Pittsburgh



Two groups of Trump supporters in Pittsburgh held celebrations on Independence Day and were met by a group of counter-protesters in support of racial justice. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:09 Published 6 hours ago Trump Honors Independence Day By Snarling At 'Dangerous Movement'



In a speech given at the foot of Mt. Rushmore on Friday, President Donald J. Trump didn't hold back. According to CNN, Trump hurled vitriol at protesters demanding an end to systemic racism and police.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:44 Published 10 hours ago

Tweets about this