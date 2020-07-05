National security law to help effectively restore stability in Hong Kong: former justice secretary

Protest held in London against China's expansionist policies



Indian Diaspora and a group of demonstrators led by displaced Muslims of Iranian origin demonstrated outside the Chinese Embassy in London on Sunday demanding their rights. They were joined by a few activists from Pakistan occupied Kashmir. The demonstrators demanded that China should free Hong-Kong and stop exploiting resources in Gilgit-Baltistan, the part of erstwhile princely state of Jammu and Kashmir. They raised slogans 'Down with China' alleging it an occupier. Dr Amjad Ayub Mirza, a political activist from PoK said, "We are the victim of Chinese aggression as the China Pakistan Economic Corridor passes through Gilgit-Baltistan and over 6,000 Chinese army and engineers are present in PoK with an aim to expand CPEC project". Anti-China protests have erupted in parts of the world since after face-off between Indian and Chinese forces in Galwan on June 15.

