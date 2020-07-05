|
National security law to help effectively restore stability in Hong Kong: former justice secretary
Sunday, 5 July 2020 ()
The Law of the People's Republic of China on Safeguarding National Security in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) will help effectively punish crimes endangering national security and restore stability in Hong Kong, former Secretary for Justice of the HKSAR government Elsie Leung Oi-sie said in a recent interview with Xinhua. Leung said that the law will also help create a sound external environment for solving other deep-rooted problems in Hong Kong. Leung, who headed the HKSAR government's Department of Justice...
|
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Hong Kong Special administrative region of China
Protest held in London against China's expansionist policies
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:48Published
Hong Kong: Opposition primaries draw thousands despite security law fearsHundreds of thousands of people vote despite fears that doing so may breach a new security law.
BBC News
Over 200,000 vote in Hong Kong's unofficial pro-democracy pollHong Kong: Hundreds of thousands of Hong Kongers turned up over the weekend to vote in an unofficial two-day primary election held by the city’s pro-democracy..
WorldNews
Australia to offer residence option to 10,000 Hong Kong citizensThe Australian government said it will offer about 10,000 Hong Kong passport holders living in Australia a chance to apply for permanent residence once their..
WorldNews
Elsie Leung Hong Kong politician
Xinhua News Agency Official press agency of the People's Republic of China
China raises flood response to second-highest levelBEIJING, July 12 (Xinhua) -- China's Ministry of Water Resources (MWR) on Sunday raised the emergency response for flood control to Level II, the second-highest..
WorldNews
Cambodia confirms 15 new imported COVID-19 cases, 156 in totalPHNOM PENH, July 12 (Xinhua) -- Cambodia on Sunday confirmed 15 new imported COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of infections in the country to...
WorldNews
Death toll from Nigeria's economic hub building collapse rises to 3LAGOS, July 11 (Xinhua) -- Death toll from a building which collapsed in Lagos, Nigeria's business hub, rose to three on Saturday as authorities suspended search..
WorldNews
India COVID-19 death toll rises to 21,604 as total cases reach 793,802NEW DELHI, July 10 (Xinhua) -- India's federal health ministry Friday morning reported 475 new deaths from COVID-19 and 26,506 new cases during the past 24 hours..
WorldNews
LATAM Brasil files for bankruptcy protection in U.S. citing pandemic impactSAO PAULO, July 9 (Xinhua) -- LATAM Airlines Brasil, the second-largest carrier operating in Brazil, said Thursday it filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection..
WorldNews
United States Department of Justice U.S. federal executive department in charge of law enforcement
South Korea Denies U.S. Request to Extradite Operator of Child Pornography SiteThe Justice Department had sought to try Son Jong-woo after he was indicted by a federal grand jury in the District of Columbia on money-laundering and other..
NYTimes.com
Novartis pays $729 mln in U.S. kickback charges
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:17Published
Pelosi Rules Out Impeaching Attorney General William Barr
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:32Published
US Attorney General Barr To Testify Before Congress
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:33Published
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this