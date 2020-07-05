Global  
 

National security law to help effectively restore stability in Hong Kong: former justice secretary

WorldNews Sunday, 5 July 2020 ()
National security law to help effectively restore stability in Hong Kong: former justice secretaryThe Law of the People's Republic of China on Safeguarding National Security in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) will help effectively punish crimes endangering national security and restore stability in Hong Kong, former Secretary for Justice of the HKSAR government Elsie Leung Oi-sie said in a recent interview with Xinhua. Leung said that the law will also help create a sound external environment for solving other deep-rooted problems in Hong Kong. Leung, who headed the HKSAR government's Department of Justice...
Video credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Published
News video: Demonstrators arrested during Hong Kong's national security law protest

Demonstrators arrested during Hong Kong's national security law protest 00:31

 Footage from July 1 shows some of the first arrests made during the national security law protests in Hong Kong.

Hong Kong Hong Kong Special administrative region of China

Protest held in London against China's expansionist policies [Video]

Protest held in London against China's expansionist policies

Indian Diaspora and a group of demonstrators led by displaced Muslims of Iranian origin demonstrated outside the Chinese Embassy in London on Sunday demanding their rights. They were joined by a few activists from Pakistan occupied Kashmir. The demonstrators demanded that China should free Hong-Kong and stop exploiting resources in Gilgit-Baltistan, the part of erstwhile princely state of Jammu and Kashmir. They raised slogans 'Down with China' alleging it an occupier. Dr Amjad Ayub Mirza, a political activist from PoK said, "We are the victim of Chinese aggression as the China Pakistan Economic Corridor passes through Gilgit-Baltistan and over 6,000 Chinese army and engineers are present in PoK with an aim to expand CPEC project". Anti-China protests have erupted in parts of the world since after face-off between Indian and Chinese forces in Galwan on June 15.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:48Published

Hong Kong: Opposition primaries draw thousands despite security law fears

 Hundreds of thousands of people vote despite fears that doing so may breach a new security law.
BBC News

Over 200,000 vote in Hong Kong's unofficial pro-democracy poll

 Hong Kong: Hundreds of thousands of Hong Kongers turned up over the weekend to vote in an unofficial two-day primary election held by the city’s pro-democracy..
WorldNews

Australia to offer residence option to 10,000 Hong Kong citizens

 The Australian government said it will offer about 10,000 Hong Kong passport holders living in Australia a chance to apply for permanent residence once their..
WorldNews

Elsie Leung Elsie Leung Hong Kong politician


Xinhua News Agency Xinhua News Agency Official press agency of the People's Republic of China

China raises flood response to second-highest level

 BEIJING, July 12 (Xinhua) -- China's Ministry of Water Resources (MWR) on Sunday raised the emergency response for flood control to Level II, the second-highest..
WorldNews

Cambodia confirms 15 new imported COVID-19 cases, 156 in total

 PHNOM PENH, July 12 (Xinhua) -- Cambodia on Sunday confirmed 15 new imported COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of infections in the country to...
WorldNews

Death toll from Nigeria's economic hub building collapse rises to 3

 LAGOS, July 11 (Xinhua) -- Death toll from a building which collapsed in Lagos, Nigeria's business hub, rose to three on Saturday as authorities suspended search..
WorldNews

India COVID-19 death toll rises to 21,604 as total cases reach 793,802

 NEW DELHI, July 10 (Xinhua) -- India's federal health ministry Friday morning reported 475 new deaths from COVID-19 and 26,506 new cases during the past 24 hours..
WorldNews

LATAM Brasil files for bankruptcy protection in U.S. citing pandemic impact

 SAO PAULO, July 9 (Xinhua) -- LATAM Airlines Brasil, the second-largest carrier operating in Brazil, said Thursday it filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection..
WorldNews

United States Department of Justice United States Department of Justice U.S. federal executive department in charge of law enforcement

South Korea Denies U.S. Request to Extradite Operator of Child Pornography Site

 The Justice Department had sought to try Son Jong-woo after he was indicted by a federal grand jury in the District of Columbia on money-laundering and other..
NYTimes.com
Novartis pays $729 mln in U.S. kickback charges [Video]

Novartis pays $729 mln in U.S. kickback charges

Novartis agreed to pay more than $729 million to settle U.S. government charges it paid illegal kickbacks to doctors and patients to boost drug sales, the U.S. Department of Justice said this week. Ciara Lee reports

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:17Published
Pelosi Rules Out Impeaching Attorney General William Barr [Video]

Pelosi Rules Out Impeaching Attorney General William Barr

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said the House of Representative won’t impeach AAttorney General Bill Barr. According to Business Insider, Barr is set to testify before the House in July. Two Department of Justice whistleblowers testified before the House Judiciary Committee. They said Barr has been involved in improper political interference. Pelosi said: "Anyone who saw that testimony will know that Barr is a mess and a disgrace to the Department of Justice."

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:32Published
US Attorney General Barr To Testify Before Congress [Video]

US Attorney General Barr To Testify Before Congress

(CNN) Attorney General William Barr is set to testify before the House Judiciary Committee in late July, a Department of Justice spokesperson has announced. "The Attorney General has accepted an invitation to appear before the House Judiciary Committee for a general oversight hearing on July 28th," Justice Department spokeswoman Kerri Kupec tweeted Wednesday.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:33Published

Hong Kong opposition kicks off primary elections [Video]

Hong Kong opposition kicks off primary elections

Hong Kong's opposition camp set up polling booths across the Chinese-ruled city on Saturday for primary elections aimed at selecting democracy candidates who stand the best chance of success in..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:31Published
Hong Kongers participate in pan-democrat primaries despite fears [Video]

Hong Kongers participate in pan-democrat primaries despite fears

Although a government official alluded to these primaries as breaching the National Security Law, Hong Kong democrats are still organizing primary elections to pick candidates who will compete in the..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:55Published
Is China pushing Hong Kong further away with its new security law? [Video]

Is China pushing Hong Kong further away with its new security law?

Beijing has imposed sweeping new national security legislation on Hong Kong, criminalising 'secession, subversion, terrorism and collusion with foreign forces'. Critics fear the law will enable a..

Credit: The Guardian Studio     Duration: 04:12Published

