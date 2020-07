At least 12 wounded in shooting at South Carolina nightclub Sunday, 5 July 2020 ( 46 minutes ago )

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — A shooting at a South Carolina nightclub left at least 12 people in “various conditions” early Sunday, a sheriff’s official said. A Greenville County sheriff’s deputy noticed a “disturbance” at Lavish Lounge just before 2 a.m., and called for backup because of “active gunfire from inside the building,” Lt. Jimmy Bolt […] 👓 View full article