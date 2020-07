You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources ‘Modern, with minute details’: South Delhi DM on biggest Covid Care Centre



South Delhi DM BM Mishra spoke on the Sardar Patel Covid Care Centre & Hospital which was recently inaugurated. Mishra said the facility is a modern, state of the art hospital. The Covid care centre.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:33 Published 6 days ago South Delhi DM informs about e-management set up at Radha Soami Satsang Beas COVID care centre



Radha Soami Satsang Beas in Delhi's Chattarpur which has been converted into COVID-19 care centre. Home Minister Amit Shah and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal visited the centre for inspection... Credit: ANI Duration: 02:20 Published 6 days ago PM Modi, Amit Shah's guests had come, says Ahmed Patel after ED team left his house



The Member of Parliament of Rajya Sabha from the state of Gujarat and senior Congress leader, Ahmed Patel, hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah after Enforcement.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:55 Published 1 week ago

Tweets about this