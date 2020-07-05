Knife-edge Polish presidential race could slow the march of populism

Global  
 

Knife-edge Polish presidential race could slow the march of populismWhen Poland’s president, Andrzej Duda, goes up against his liberal challenger in a presidential run-off next Sunday, there will be more at stake than just the medium-term political trajectory of the country. The vote is set to be one of the closest and most important European elections in recent...
