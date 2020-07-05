Global  

A remote corner of Idaho has become the best hope for the U.S. challenge to Huawei

Sunday, 5 July 2020
A remote corner of Idaho has become the best hope for the U.S. challenge to HuaweiLEWISTON – Chip Damato didn’t think he was picking sides in the U.S.-China tech war when he sent a crew to the roof of the Lewis Clark Hotel last year to install new telecommunications equipment. The rural wireless network Damato runs needed to cut costs, so he and his team turned to a cheaper experimental technology. After a successful trial at the hotel, near an 1805 campsite of the Lewis and Clark expedition, Inland Cellular added dozens more cell sites to the canyons and hilltops of the territory it serves. Now interest in this new technology is growing beyond this rugged corner of Idaho – in part because some U.S. officials and lawmakers see it as a way to challenge Huawei, the Chinese...
