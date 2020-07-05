Global  

Leclerc will not 'take the knee' before Austrian Grand Prix

BBC News Sunday, 5 July 2020 ()
Ferrari's Charles Leclerc says he will not take the knee before the season-opening Austrian Grand Prix - but emphasised his support for anti-racism.
Reuters Studio
Drummers perform as F1 gears up for season-opener

Drummers perform as F1 gears up for season-opener 01:17

 Percussionists scaled and hung over the sides of a massive steel bull as they performed at the Red Bull Ring in Austria, in the build up to the season-opening Austrian Grand Prix slated for Sunday.

Drivers' reluctance to 'take a knee' shows 'lack of understanding' - Hamilton

 Lewis Hamilton believes some drivers' reluctance to take a knee before the Austrian Grand Prix is due to a lack of understanding of the issue of racism.
BBC News

Bottas beats Hamilton to Austria pole

 Valtteri Bottas beats Lewis Hamilton to pole position as Mercedes dominate qualifying at Austrian GP, while Ferrari have shocking day.
BBC News

Bottas beats Hamilton to pole as Ferrari make shocking return in Austria

 Valtteri Bottas beats Lewis Hamilton to pole position as Mercedes dominate qualifying at Austrian GP, while Ferrari have shocking day.
BBC News

Hamilton is again fastest in final practice for Austrian GP

 SPIELBERG, Austria (AP) — World champion Lewis Hamilton made it a sweep when he posted the fastest time in final practice for the Austrian Grand Prix ahead of..
WorldNews

Ferrari

Sebastian Vettel: This Formula One season could be my last

 Four-times world champion Sebastian Vettel recognised on Thursday his Formula One career could be over at the end of the season. The German is starting his final..
WorldNews

Vettel 'surprised' Ferrari did not want to keep him

 Sebastian Vettel says he did not expect Ferrari's decision not to keep him after this season.
BBC News

