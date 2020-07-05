Leclerc will not 'take the knee' before Austrian Grand Prix

F1 teams agree to cost-cutting measures with budget cap of $145 million for 2021, according to reports Formula One's 10 teams agree cost-cutting measures including a budget cap of $145 million for 2021, according to reports

Lewis Hamilton believes some drivers' reluctance to take a knee before the Austrian Grand Prix is due to a lack of understanding of the issue of racism.

SPIELBERG, Austria (AP) — World champion Lewis Hamilton made it a sweep when he posted the fastest time in final practice for the Austrian Grand Prix ahead of..

Four-times world champion Sebastian Vettel recognised on Thursday his Formula One career could be over at the end of the season. The German is starting his final..

Sebastian Vettel says he did not expect Ferrari's decision not to keep him after this season.

Facts and figures ahead of the Austrian Grand Prix as Formula One makes its long-awaited return. It's been more than three months since the season was meant to kick off in Melbourne, with the..

The long wait is over: 109 days ago, overnight from Thursday 12 to Friday 13 March, the Australian GP was cancelled and Formula 1, along with all other sports, was stopped by the ferocity of a global..