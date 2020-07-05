Global  

Cosby invokes systemic racism as he fights #MeToo conviction

Seattle Times Sunday, 5 July 2020 ()
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — In a nearly empty Philadelphia courtroom in July 2015, a lawyer for Bill Cosby implored a federal judge to keep the comedian’s testimony in an old sexual battery lawsuit under wraps. It was sensitive. Embarrassing. Private. U.S. District Judge Eduardo Robreno had another word for it. The conduct Cosby detailed in his […]
