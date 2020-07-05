Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Burnley, Sheffield United draw 1-1 in Premier League

Seattle Times Sunday, 5 July 2020 ()
BURNLEY, England (AP) — Sheffield United’s unlikely hopes of qualifying for the Champions League were further reduced after a 1-1 draw at Burnley in the Premier League on Sunday. John Egan earned United a point with an 80th-minute equalizer at a virtually empty Turf Moor that left Chris Wilder’s side seven points behind Manchester United […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Liverpool fans in Thailand celebrate Premier League title victory [Video]

Liverpool fans in Thailand celebrate Premier League title victory

Dozens of Liverpool fans in Thailand celebrated their team's victory by holding a parade in a traditional ancient Thai style. The supporters dressed in the old kingdom Ayutthaya period warrior..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 04:44Published
Wolves v Arsenal: Premier League match preview [Video]

Wolves v Arsenal: Premier League match preview

In-depth preview of Wolves' Premier League clash against Arsenal.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:19Published
Liverpool v Aston Villa: Premier League preview [Video]

Liverpool v Aston Villa: Premier League preview

An in-depth look at Liverpool's Premier League clash against Aston Villa at Anfield. It's the first time Jurgen Klopp's men have played at Anfield since becoming champions, but are reeling after a 4-0..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:13Published

Related news from verified sources

Burnley, Sheffield United draw 1-1 in Premier League

Burnley, Sheffield United draw 1-1 in Premier League Sheffield United’s unlikely hopes of qualifying for the Champions League were further reduced after a 1-1 draw at Burnley in the Premier League
FOX Sports

Burnley vs Sheffield United live stream: How to watch Premier League fixture online and on TV today

 Everything you need to know ahead of today's game
Independent

Burnley vs Sheffield United predicted line-ups: Team news ahead of Premier League fixture today

 Everything you need to know ahead of today's game
Independent


Tweets about this