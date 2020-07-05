Burnley, Sheffield United draw 1-1 in Premier League Sunday, 5 July 2020 ( 18 minutes ago )

BURNLEY, England (AP) — Sheffield United’s unlikely hopes of qualifying for the Champions League were further reduced after a 1-1 draw at Burnley in the Premier League on Sunday. John Egan earned United a point with an 80th-minute equalizer at a virtually empty Turf Moor that left Chris Wilder’s side seven points behind Manchester United […] 👓 View full article

