Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Former officer charged in Floyd’s death posts $750K bond

Seattle Times Sunday, 5 July 2020 ()
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A former Minneapolis police officer charged in the killing of George Floyd has been released from jail, according to Hennepin County jail records. Tou Thao, age 34, is the third former officer accused in Floyd’s death to be released on bond. He posted $750,000 bond on Saturday, the Minneapolis Star-Tribune reported. All […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Jury visits scene of Pc Andrew Harper’s death [Video]

Jury visits scene of Pc Andrew Harper’s death

More than a dozen uniformed police officers stood silent guard as jurors visited the place where Pc Andrew Harper died in the line of duty. Blue silk posies tied to street posts marked the area where..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:12Published
9-year-old witnesses George Floyd's death [Video]

9-year-old witnesses George Floyd's death

The death of George Floyd was difficult for most people to watch, but for a 9 year old girl it was hard to witness. Judeah says reading books has been helping her heal.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:45Published
Garrett Rolfe out on $500,000 bond [Video]

Garrett Rolfe out on $500,000 bond

The former Atlanta police officer charged with murdering Rayshard Brooks is now free on a half a million dollar bond. The judge says Garrett Rolfe is not a flight risk, but he will have to wear an..

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:25Published

Tweets about this