Former officer charged in Floyd’s death posts $750K bond Sunday, 5 July 2020 ( 17 minutes ago )

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A former Minneapolis police officer charged in the killing of George Floyd has been released from jail, according to Hennepin County jail records. Tou Thao, age 34, is the third former officer accused in Floyd’s death to be released on bond. He posted $750,000 bond on Saturday, the Minneapolis Star-Tribune reported. All […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Jury visits scene of Pc Andrew Harper’s death



More than a dozen uniformed police officers stood silent guard as jurors visited the place where Pc Andrew Harper died in the line of duty. Blue silk posies tied to street posts marked the area where.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:12 Published 4 days ago 9-year-old witnesses George Floyd's death



The death of George Floyd was difficult for most people to watch, but for a 9 year old girl it was hard to witness. Judeah says reading books has been helping her heal. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:45 Published 4 days ago Garrett Rolfe out on $500,000 bond



The former Atlanta police officer charged with murdering Rayshard Brooks is now free on a half a million dollar bond. The judge says Garrett Rolfe is not a flight risk, but he will have to wear an.. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:25 Published 4 days ago

Tweets about this