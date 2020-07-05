Former officer charged in Floyd’s death posts $750K bond
Sunday, 5 July 2020 () MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A former Minneapolis police officer charged in the killing of George Floyd has been released from jail, according to Hennepin County jail records. Tou Thao, age 34, is the third former officer accused in Floyd’s death to be released on bond. He posted $750,000 bond on Saturday, the Minneapolis Star-Tribune reported. All […]
More than a dozen uniformed police officers stood silent guard as jurors visited the place where Pc Andrew Harper died in the line of duty. Blue silk posies tied to street posts marked the area where..
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:12Published