FDA commissioner refuses to comment on Trump's claim that 99 percent of coronavirus cases are 'harmless'

The Gift That Keeps On Giving: During Pandemic Lockdowns, Hair Donations Are Up



The novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic has produced at least one beauty trend. Allure reports "donation haircut after social distancing" has become a thing. Instagram and Twitter are flooded with images of people, many of them in salons in masks, proudly showing off their before and after shots. They often hold their lobbed off ponytails and braids that will be sent off to charity organizations.

Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:39 Published on January 1, 1970