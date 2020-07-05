|
FDA commissioner refuses to comment on Trump's claim that 99 percent of coronavirus cases are 'harmless'
Sunday, 5 July 2020 ()
Trump calls 99% of COVID cases "harmless" in his July 4 speech. FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn refused to comment on the claim.
