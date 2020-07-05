Carl Reiner would be disappointed he didn't live 'to see Trump's eviction,' his daughter tweets

Trump Turns His Back On Advisers' Campaign Strategy Counsel



US President Donald J. Trump is rejecting advisers' concerns about the way he's trying to get re-elected in November. According to Business Insider, Trump is convinced that divisive, angry rhetoric appealing to his core of white supporters is the key. He applied that strategy in his Mount Rushmore address, warning in an incendiary speech of an America imperiled by 'far-left fascists.

Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:34 Published on January 1, 1970