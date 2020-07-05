|
Carl Reiner would be disappointed he didn't live 'to see Trump's eviction,' his daughter tweets
Sunday, 5 July 2020 ()
Carl Reiner would have been "disappointed" he didn't live "to see Trump's eviction," wrote daughter Annie Reiner on the late star's Twitter account.
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Carl Reiner American actor
Carl Reiner, Comedy Legend, Dead At 98
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:34Published
Carl Reiner, legendary comedian, actor, writer and director, dies at 98Carl Reiner, a television legend, has died at 98. Reiner was a writer, producer, director and actor who started with Sid Caesar’s comedy team and went on to..
WorldNews
ShowBiz Minute: Weinstein, Oscars, ReinerWeinstein reaches tentative $19M deal with accusers; Zendaya, Awkwafina, Eva Longoria among 819 invited to join film academy; Mel Brooks, Dick Van Dyke and..
USATODAY.com
'Dick Van Dyke Show' Creator Carl Reiner Dies at 98 | THR News
Credit: The Hollywood Reporter Duration: 02:25Published
Annie Reiner American writer
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
FDA commissioner refuses to comment on Trump's claim that 99 percent of coronavirus cases are 'harmless'Trump calls 99% of COVID cases "harmless" in his July 4 speech. FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn refused to comment on the claim.
USATODAY.com
Trump Turns His Back On Advisers' Campaign Strategy Counsel
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:34Published
Prince Andrew Sought Washington Lobbyist to Help With Epstein CaseLawyers for the prince consulted a lobbyist with connections in Trump foreign policy circles. No deal was struck.
NYTimes.com
Coronavirus updates: Trump, America celebrate Independence Day weekend amid COVID-19 surgeFourth of July weekend festivities were winding down Sunday after a day of crowded beaches and a night of fireworks that drew large crowds. Latest news.
USATODAY.com
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this