Carl Reiner would be disappointed he didn't live 'to see Trump's eviction,' his daughter tweets

USATODAY.com Sunday, 5 July 2020 ()
Carl Reiner would have been "disappointed" he didn't live "to see Trump's eviction," wrote daughter Annie Reiner on the late star's Twitter account.
Carl Reiner Carl Reiner American actor

Carl Reiner, Comedy Legend, Dead At 98 [Video]

Carl Reiner, Comedy Legend, Dead At 98

(CNN) Carl Reiner, the writer, actor, director and producer whose many decades' worth of credits -- including "The Dick Van Dyke Show" and "The 2000 Year Old Man" -- showcased a ready wit and a generous spirit, has died, his son, director Rob Reiner, announced in a tweet. "Last night my dad passed away," Rob Reiner wrote. "As I write this my heart is hurting. He was my guiding light.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:34Published

Carl Reiner, legendary comedian, actor, writer and director, dies at 98

 Carl Reiner, a television legend, has died at 98. Reiner was a writer, producer, director and actor who started with Sid Caesar’s comedy team and went on to..
WorldNews

ShowBiz Minute: Weinstein, Oscars, Reiner

 Weinstein reaches tentative $19M deal with accusers; Zendaya, Awkwafina, Eva Longoria among 819 invited to join film academy; Mel Brooks, Dick Van Dyke and..
USATODAY.com
'Dick Van Dyke Show' Creator Carl Reiner Dies at 98 | THR News [Video]

'Dick Van Dyke Show' Creator Carl Reiner Dies at 98 | THR News

Carl Reiner has died, his assistant Judy Nagy confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter. He was 98.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter    Duration: 02:25Published

Annie Reiner Annie Reiner American writer


Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

FDA commissioner refuses to comment on Trump's claim that 99 percent of coronavirus cases are 'harmless'

 Trump calls 99% of COVID cases "harmless" in his July 4 speech. FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn refused to comment on the claim.
USATODAY.com
Trump Turns His Back On Advisers' Campaign Strategy Counsel [Video]

Trump Turns His Back On Advisers' Campaign Strategy Counsel

US President Donald J. Trump is rejecting advisers' concerns about the way he's trying to get re-elected in November. According to Business Insider, Trump is convinced that divisive, angry rhetoric appealing to his core of white supporters is the key. He applied that strategy in his Mount Rushmore address, warning in an incendiary speech of an America imperiled by 'far-left fascists.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:34Published

Prince Andrew Sought Washington Lobbyist to Help With Epstein Case

 Lawyers for the prince consulted a lobbyist with connections in Trump foreign policy circles. No deal was struck.
NYTimes.com

Coronavirus updates: Trump, America celebrate Independence Day weekend amid COVID-19 surge

 Fourth of July weekend festivities were winding down Sunday after a day of crowded beaches and a night of fireworks that drew large crowds. Latest news.
USATODAY.com

The Last Minute: Remembering Carl Reiner [Video]

The Last Minute: Remembering Carl Reiner

Carl Reiner is being remembered as talented, kind man. WBZ-TV's Lisa Hughes reports.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 01:53Published
Comedy Legend Carl Reiner Dies At Age 98 [Video]

Comedy Legend Carl Reiner Dies At Age 98

Comedy legend Carl Reiner has passed away at the age of 98. The award-winning writer-director-actor influenced generations of performers with a career that spanned decades; CBS2's Dana Tyler reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 03:18Published
The Legendary Carl Reiner Dies At 98 [Video]

The Legendary Carl Reiner Dies At 98

Hollywood legend Carl Reiner has died at the age of 98. Kara Finnstrom reports.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 02:21Published

Trump's powerful message of rage

Trump's powerful message of rage (CNN)Breathe easy, America. President Donald Trump's got this. A deadly pandemic is tearing through the country, but the statues are going to be all right. Trump...
WorldNews

Obama Had Bruno Mars at His July 4th Party in 2015, Trump Had a Guy Singing Bruno Mars in 2020

 The star power at the parties thrown by President Obama and President Trump are much different! Despite the pandemic, Trump still hosted a Fourth of July party...
Just Jared

Bolton questions how much time Trump spends watching TV versus listening to advisers

 John Bolton on Sunday continued to deride President Trump amid their ongoing feud – this time by suggesting that Trump spends more time watching television...
FOXNews.com


