Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway adds to energy portfolio, buys Dominion Energy gas lines in $9.7B deal

Trump Criticizes Warren Buffet's Airline Sales



President Donald Trump criticized Warren Buffet for getting rid of his airline investments. While Trump said he had “a lot of respect for him,” he said even people like Buffet “make mistakes.” Buffett owned between 8% and 11% of American, Delta, Southwest and United but sold them all in April 2020. According to Business Insider, Buffet criticized Trump in the past and endorsed Hillary Clinton. He then called Trump about not publishing his tax returns and using an IRS audit as an excuse.

