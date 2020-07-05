Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Iran nuclear: Natanz fire caused 'significant' damage

BBC News Sunday, 5 July 2020 ()
Iranian officials say cyber-sabotage may be behind the blaze, which damaged a key nuclear facility.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Natanz Natanz City in Isfahan, Iran

Israel says 'not necessarily' behind Iran nuclear site incident [Video]

Israel says 'not necessarily' behind Iran nuclear site incident

Israel's defence minister said on Sunday it is not "necessarily" behind every mysterious incident in Iran, after a fire at the Natanz nuclear site prompted some Iranian officials to say it was the result of cyber sabotage. Emer McCarthy reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:18Published

Iran Says It Identified Cause Of Natanz 'Incident' But Won’t Disclose It

 Iran's top security body said the cause of an "incident" at one of the country’s nuclear facilities has been determined, but it declined to release details,..
WorldNews

Iran nuclear: 'Incident' at Natanz uranium enrichment facility

 Iran says there is no concern about contamination after a fire reportedly damages a building.
BBC News

Related videos from verified sources

Iran: large explosion near military base outside Tehran [Video]

Iran: large explosion near military base outside Tehran

Iranian authorities are investigating a large explosion east of the capital, Tehran, near a military base which is thought to have played a role in past nuclear testing activities.Footage circulating..

Credit: The Guardian Studio     Duration: 00:38Published

Related news from verified sources

Cyber Group Claims Burning Iran Nuclear Facility, But Government Denies Sabotage

Cyber Group Claims Burning Iran Nuclear Facility, But Government Denies Sabotage A nuclear facility in Iran had been damaged by an extensive fire destroying the majority of the aboveground structures. The government announced they had...
HNGN Also reported by •Jerusalem PostAl JazeeraFOXNews.com

Nuclear site fire left major damage: Iran

 A fire that broke out at Iran's Natanz nuclear facility has caused significant damage that could slow the development of centrifuges, an official says.
SBS Also reported by •Jerusalem PostFOXNews.com

Iran blames Israel for striking at its nuclear program – and is likely to retaliate

 Some in Tehran claim fire at Natanz nuclear facility was result of Israeli cyberattack, and all parties involved are acting out of an awareness of a window of...
Haaretz Also reported by •Jerusalem PostAl JazeeraDaily Caller

Tweets about this