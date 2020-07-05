|
Iran nuclear: Natanz fire caused 'significant' damage
Sunday, 5 July 2020 ()
Iranian officials say cyber-sabotage may be behind the blaze, which damaged a key nuclear facility.
Natanz City in Isfahan, Iran
