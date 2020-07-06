Global  

'I just couldn't turn my brain off': NSW lawyers get a mental health lifeline

Sydney Morning Herald Monday, 6 July 2020 ()
The NSW Law Society will for the first time provide the state's 35,000 solicitors with a mental health support service in response to pressures including the coronavirus pandemic, bushfires and floods.
