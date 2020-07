Frederick Douglass statue vandalized in Rochester park Monday, 6 July 2020 ( 24 minutes ago )

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — A statue of abolitionist Frederick Douglass was ripped from its base in Rochester on the anniversary of one of his most famous speeches, delivered in that city in 1852. Police said the statue of Douglass was taken on Sunday from Maplewood Park, a site along the Underground Railroad where Douglas and […] 👓 View full article