Brain-eating amoeba: Warning issued in Florida after rare infection case

BBC News Monday, 6 July 2020 ()
Since 1962, Florida has reported only 37 cases of the deadly pathogen, which attacks brain tissue.
News video: Brain-Eating Amoeba Shows Up In Florida

Brain-Eating Amoeba Shows Up In Florida 00:34

 A microscopic, single-celled amoeba that can destroy the brain of its victims has reared its ugly head in Florida. According to CNN, a Florida Department of Health on Friday announced the confirmed case of Naegleria fowleri. The DOH official said infections from Naegleria fowleri are usually fatal....

DOH confirms case of rare brain-eating amoeba in Hillsborough County [Video]

DOH confirms case of rare brain-eating amoeba in Hillsborough County

Health officials say there has been a confirmed case of Naegleria fowleri, a brain-eating amoeba, in Hillsborough County.

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 00:34Published

