Brain-eating amoeba: Warning issued in Florida after rare infection case

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — U.S. Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue tromped through a strawberry festival in central Florida, detailing the government’s new...

Another Black trans woman killed after brutal shooting in Florida. Despite deadnaming from the media, her name was Bree Black Another Black trans woman has been killed in a brutal shooting, making her at least the 21st trans person murdered so far this year in the United States. Bree...

PinkNews 10 hours ago



