|
Brain-eating amoeba: Warning issued in Florida after rare infection case
Monday, 6 July 2020 ()
Since 1962, Florida has reported only 37 cases of the deadly pathogen, which attacks brain tissue.
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Florida State in the southeastern United States
Too soon to say if RNC will be safe -U.S. official
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:43Published
Florida COVID-19 cases spike to new daily record
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:04Published
Florida boaters head out to celebrate 4th of JulyThe of Fourth of July restrictions didn't stop boaters from heading out in Palm Beach County, Florida. (July 4)
USATODAY.com
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this