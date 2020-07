Broadway veteran Nick Cordero dies from virus complications Monday, 6 July 2020 ( 18 minutes ago )

NEW YORK (AP) — Tony Award-nominated actor Nick Cordero, who specialized in playing tough guys on Broadway in such shows as "Waitress," "A Bronx Tale" and "Bullets Over Broadway," has died in Los Angeles after suffering severe medical complications after contracting the coronavirus. He was 41. Cordero died Sunday at Cedars-Sinai hospital after more than