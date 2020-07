First Monday of Sawan 2020: Significance, calendar for Somvar vrats & more Monday, 6 July 2020 ( 16 minutes ago )

This year the month of Sawan or Shravan is starting on 6th July 2020 and the month will conclude on 3rd August. Today, entire India is celebrating the first 'Somvar' of Sawan month.