Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Broadway star Nick Cordero dies at 41 after coronavirus struggle highlighted by wife Amanda Kloots

USATODAY.com Monday, 6 July 2020 ()
Broadway actor Nick Cordero, who earned a Tony Award nomination in 2014, has died at age 41 after a high-profile battle with coronavirus.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published
News video: Nick Cordero likely to require double lung transplant

Nick Cordero likely to require double lung transplant 00:54

 A double lung transplant might be the 'ultimate goal' for hospitalised Broadway actor Nick Cordero following his brutal battle with coronavirus.

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Nick Cordero Nick Cordero Canadian actor and singer

Amanda Kloots says Nick Cordero is battling medical problems from coronavirus: 'Vicious ICU dance circle'

 Almost reaching day 90, Nick Cordero is still fighting for his life in the ICU, says wife Amanda Kloots.
USATODAY.com
Nick Cordero 'too weak' for lung transplant [Video]

Nick Cordero 'too weak' for lung transplant

Broadway star Nick Cordero is "too weak" to undergo a lung transplant operation, his wife Amanda Kloots has confirmed.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:48Published

Broadway theatre Broadway theatre Class of professional theater presented in New York City, New York, USA

'Hamilton' star Christopher Jackson on diversifying Broadway

 One of the stars of "Hamilton" - Christopher Jackson - hopes Broadway will become more inclusive, but only if it nurtures young composers, theater makers, and..
USATODAY.com

Lea Michele's former Broadway co-star Craig Ramsay calls her 'one of the most entitled people'

 Lea Michele's former Broadway co-star is speaking up about his experience with the actress who's recently been accused of workplace microaggressions.
USATODAY.com
'She's a horrible human being': Lea Michele slammed by former Broadway co-star [Video]

'She's a horrible human being': Lea Michele slammed by former Broadway co-star

Lea Michele's former Broadway co-star Craig Ramsay has slammed her as a "despicable, horrible human being".

Credit: Bang Media World    Duration: 01:12Published

Tony Award Tony Award awards for live Broadway theatre

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Broadway Star Nick Cordero Dies At 41 After Coronavirus Battle [Video]

Broadway Star Nick Cordero Dies At 41 After Coronavirus Battle

Tony-nominated Broadway star Nick Cordero has died after a lengthy battle with coronavirus, his wife announced on Sunday.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 00:42Published
Broadway Star Nick Cordero Out Of Coma, Most Likely Needs Double Lung Transplant [Video]

Broadway Star Nick Cordero Out Of Coma, Most Likely Needs Double Lung Transplant

Broadway star Nick Cordero is finally out of a coma and has tested negative for COVID-19.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:08Published
Health Department Investigating Potential COVID-19 Exposure At Drive-In Graduation Ceremony In Westchester County [Video]

Health Department Investigating Potential COVID-19 Exposure At Drive-In Graduation Ceremony In Westchester County

Gov. Andrew Cuomo is ordering state health officials to investigate potential coronavirus exposure in Westchester County, after someone who attended a drive-in graduation ceremony for Horace Greeley..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:05Published

Related news from verified sources

Broadway star Nick Cordero dies at 41 after coronavirus struggle highlighted by wife Amanda Kloots

 Broadway actor Nick Cordero, who earned a Tony Award nomination in 2014, has died at age 41 after a high-profile battle with coronavirus.
USATODAY.com Also reported by •Indian ExpressE! OnlineTMZ.comCTV NewsCBS 2

Broadway star calls Lea Michele 'despicable' in new interview

 Lea Michele’s former Broadway co-star Craig Ramsay slammed her in a scathing new interview.
FOXNews.com Also reported by •TMZ.comCBS 2CTV News

Nick Cordero's Wife Keeps the Faith He Will Get Out of 'Vicious ICU Dance Circle'

 When offering the latest update on the Broadway star's condition in his battle with COVID-19, Amanda Kloots asks fans and followers to keep her husband in their...
AceShowbiz Also reported by •E! Online

Tweets about this