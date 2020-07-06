|
Broadway star Nick Cordero dies at 41 after coronavirus struggle highlighted by wife Amanda Kloots
Monday, 6 July 2020 ()
Broadway actor Nick Cordero, who earned a Tony Award nomination in 2014, has died at age 41 after a high-profile battle with coronavirus.
Nick Cordero Canadian actor and singer
Amanda Kloots says Nick Cordero is battling medical problems from coronavirus: 'Vicious ICU dance circle'Almost reaching day 90, Nick Cordero is still fighting for his life in the ICU, says wife Amanda Kloots.
USATODAY.com
Nick Cordero 'too weak' for lung transplant
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:48Published
Broadway theatre Class of professional theater presented in New York City, New York, USA
'Hamilton' star Christopher Jackson on diversifying BroadwayOne of the stars of "Hamilton" - Christopher Jackson - hopes Broadway will become more inclusive, but only if it nurtures young composers, theater makers, and..
USATODAY.com
Lea Michele's former Broadway co-star Craig Ramsay calls her 'one of the most entitled people'Lea Michele's former Broadway co-star is speaking up about his experience with the actress who's recently been accused of workplace microaggressions.
USATODAY.com
'She's a horrible human being': Lea Michele slammed by former Broadway co-star
Credit: Bang Media World Duration: 01:12Published
Tony Award awards for live Broadway theatre
