Dr Joseph Mar Thoma devoted his life for betterment of society and nation: PM Modi



Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered inaugural address at the 90th birth anniversary celebrations of the Reverend Dr Joseph Mar Thoma Metropolitan, through video conferencing. Several followers of.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:51 Published 1 week ago

Yogi Adityanath, JP Nadda pay floral tribute to Syama Prasad Mukherjee on his death anniversary



Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath on June 23 paid floral tribute to Bharatiya Jana Sangh founder Syama Prasad Mukherjee, on the occasion of his death anniversary, at the Civil Hospital.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:30 Published 2 weeks ago