Victoria-NSW border to close for the first time in 100 years as Melbourne coronavirus cases hit record daily high

India's new cases of the coronavirus infection reached a record high on Sunday, with the Union Health Ministry saying 24,850 new cases were identified in the 24 hours since 8 am on Saturday. The total is now 6,73,165, making India the fourth worst-hit nation after the US, Brazil and Russia. India...
For the first time in years, Mathura's famous Guru Purnima Fair has been cancelled due to COVID crisis. Temples in Mathura wore a deserted look. All shrines across country were shut to control the pace..