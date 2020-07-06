Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Victoria-NSW border to close for the first time in 100 years as Melbourne coronavirus cases hit record daily high

SBS Monday, 6 July 2020 ()
The border between New South Wales and Victoria will close at 11:59 on Tuesday night as coronavirus cases continue to surge in Victoria.
Video credit: Oneindia - Published
News video: Coronavirus: India reports more than 24000 cases in 24 hours | Oneindia News

Coronavirus: India reports more than 24000 cases in 24 hours | Oneindia News 02:52

 India's new cases of the coronavirus infection reached a record high on Sunday, with the Union Health Ministry saying 24,850 new cases were identified in the 24 hours since 8 am on Saturday. The total is now 6,73,165, making India the fourth worst-hit nation after the US, Brazil and Russia. India...

COVID: Mathura's famous 'Guru Purnima' fair called off [Video]

COVID: Mathura's famous 'Guru Purnima' fair called off

For the first time in years, Mathura's famous Guru Purnima Fair has been cancelled due to COVID crisis. Temples in Mathura wore a deserted look. All shrines across country were shut to control the pace..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:08Published
Melbourne: Thousands in public housing towers asked to lock down [Video]

Melbourne: Thousands in public housing towers asked to lock down

New coronavirus cases discovered in Australian city, as thousands of public housing residents are ordered to stay at home.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 06:25Published
Dallas County Reports Record-High 1,103 New COVID-19 Cases On Saturday [Video]

Dallas County Reports Record-High 1,103 New COVID-19 Cases On Saturday

Dallas County continues to break daily records of COVID-19 cases in North Texas. On Saturday, it reported 1,103 new cases, along with two more deaths.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 00:29Published

droitstein

Daniela Roitstein RT @theage: BREAKING: The border between Victoria and NSW will close at midnight on Tuesday for the first time in 100 years, as the state’s… 3 seconds ago

nonquiescent

Nonquiescent RT @BNODesk: Borders between Australia's two most populous states will close at midnight after a surge in coronavirus cases in Victoria. It… 8 seconds ago

fkhmichael

Michael Fong RT @7NewsSydney: For the first time in 101 years, New South Wales Police are preparing to close the border with Victoria after a spike in M… 4 minutes ago