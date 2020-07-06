|
|
|
Hundreds of scientists say coronavirus is airborne, ask WHO to revise recommendations: media report
Monday, 6 July 2020 ()
However, the health agency said the evidence for the virus being airborne was not convincing.
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
|
New Report Shows Poor Ventilation May Spread COVID-19
There's a new concern about the coronavirus as we head into warmer months. Experts caution that AC units could further spread the virus; CBS2's Christina Fan reports.
Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 01:49Published
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this
|