COVID-19: Taj Mahal, other Agra monuments not to re-open for now
Monday, 6 July 2020 (
26 minutes ago) The Taj Mahal is located in one of the containment zones, while Agra Fort, Akbar’s Tomb and Fatehpur Sikri are in buffer zones, says Agra district administration
2 days ago
Taj Mahal is set to reopen from July 6 with guidelines. Monuments and public places were directed to remain shut to control COVID situation in country. Union Minister of Tourism and Culture, Prahlad Singh Patel announced that monuments across country can reopen from July 06 with social distancing...
