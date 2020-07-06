Global  

COVID-19: Taj Mahal, other Agra monuments not to re-open for now

Hindu Monday, 6 July 2020 ()
The Taj Mahal is located in one of the containment zones, while Agra Fort, Akbar’s Tomb and Fatehpur Sikri are in buffer zones, says Agra district administration
Video credit: ANI - Published
News video: Taj Mahal set to reopen from July 6

Taj Mahal set to reopen from July 6 01:12

 Taj Mahal is set to reopen from July 6 with guidelines. Monuments and public places were directed to remain shut to control COVID situation in country. Union Minister of Tourism and Culture, Prahlad Singh Patel announced that monuments across country can reopen from July 06 with social distancing...

