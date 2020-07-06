|
Black Lives Matter: Can viral videos stop police brutality?
Monday, 6 July 2020 ()
Darnella Frazier's video was far from the first viral footage to document police brutality. In 2016, Philando Castile died after being shot by police in his car. Like the death of George Floyd, Mr Castile's death also happened in Minnesota - in Falcon Heights, just a short drive from Minneapolis. His girlfriend live-streamed the immediate aftermath on Facebook, including shots of Castile's lifeless body in the driver's seat. The day before, Alton Sterling was killed by two police officers outside a convenience store in Louisiana. Video evidence filmed on a smartphone was posted online. In 2014, footage captured events leading up to the deaths of Eric Garner in New York and Laquan McDonald in...
