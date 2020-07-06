Global  

Black Lives Matter: Can viral videos stop police brutality?

WorldNews Monday, 6 July 2020 ()
Black Lives Matter: Can viral videos stop police brutality?Darnella Frazier's video was far from the first viral footage to document police brutality. In 2016, Philando Castile died after being shot by police in his car. Like the death of George Floyd, Mr Castile's death also happened in Minnesota - in Falcon Heights, just a short drive from Minneapolis. His girlfriend live-streamed the immediate aftermath on Facebook, including shots of Castile's lifeless body in the driver's seat. The day before, Alton Sterling was killed by two police officers outside a convenience store in Louisiana. Video evidence filmed on a smartphone was posted online. In 2014, footage captured events leading up to the deaths of Eric Garner in New York and Laquan McDonald in...
News video: Police Support Rally meets Black Lives Matter Protest

Police Support Rally meets Black Lives Matter Protest 02:21

 Police Support Rally meets Black Lives Matter Protest

Black Lives Matter in rural England

 Khady Gueye received threats for trying to support Black Lives Matter in rural Gloucestershire.
A white man, woman vandalized a Black Lives Matter mural on July 4, called racism 'a leftist lie,' California police say

 Police are looking for two white people who vandalized a Black Lives Matter mural in downtown Martinez, California, on the Fourth of July.
 
Klobuchar pulls back from Biden's VP search [Video]

Klobuchar pulls back from Biden's VP search

U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar effectively pulled herself from Joe Biden's search for a running mate on Thursday, saying the position should go to a woman of color instead. Gloria Tso reports.

Barbra Streisand gifts Disney stock to George Floyd's daughter [Video]

Barbra Streisand gifts Disney stock to George Floyd's daughter

Barbra Streisand has presented Disney shares to the young daughter of slain Minnesota man George Floyd.

Amazon halts police use of its facial recognition technology [Video]

Amazon halts police use of its facial recognition technology

Amazon announced that it will ban police use of the company's facial recognition tool Rekognition for a year, in a blogpost dated Wednesday.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz calls special session for police reform [Video]

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz calls special session for police reform

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz on Wednesday (June 10) announced that he will convene a special legislative session starting Friday, with police reform and building a stronger economy at the top of his priorities.

Two injured, one critically, after car plows into protesters on Seattle interstate

 Seattle has been the site of prolonged unrest following the May 25 police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, which sparked nationwide protests
Police Clear 'Lawless' Seattle Zone [Video]

Police Clear 'Lawless' Seattle Zone

Capitol Hill Organized Protest (CHOP) area was taken over by protesters after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Cops were kept out of the area. The mayor of Seattle, Jenny Durkan, said the area would bring another "summer of love." Instead, there were noise complaints, rampant drug use.... .....lootings, rapes, assaults, property damage, public sex.... ....public bathroom violations, shootings, and a string of brutal murders.....

Mahatma Gandhi's statue in US inaugurated again after being vandalised during protest [Video]

Mahatma Gandhi's statue in US inaugurated again after being vandalised during protest

The statue of Mahatma Gandhi in Washington DC in USA, where it was vandalised during 'Black Lives Matter' protest was restored to its old glory and inaugurated again in Washington DC. The inauguration was done by U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun and Ambassador of India to the United States Taranjit Singh Sandhu. The statue, which is across the road from the Indian Embassy, was vandalised with graffiti and spray painting in June during nationwide protests against the custodial killing of African-American George Floyd in Minneapolis on May 25.

Duke and Duchess of Cambridge mark NHS anniversary [Video]

Duke and Duchess of Cambridge mark NHS anniversary

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visited have visited the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn to mark the NHS’s 72nd birthday. Prince William thanked the staff for the gifts they made for his and Kate’s children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Boris Johnson marks 72nd anniversary of the NHS [Video]

Boris Johnson marks 72nd anniversary of the NHS

Boris Johnson applauded the NHS to celebrate its 72nd anniversary. The Prime Minister took to the steps of 10 Downing Street as part of the nationwide clap. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Sturgeon joins NHS anniversary clap [Video]

Sturgeon joins NHS anniversary clap

Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon applauded the NHS outside her home in Edinburgh as the National Health Service marks its 72nd anniversary. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

St George’s marks 72nd anniversary of the NHS [Video]

St George’s marks 72nd anniversary of the NHS

Hospital staff at London’s St George’s took to the helipad to celebrate the 72nd anniversary of the National Health Service. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Tom Hanks explains how Greyhound is actually an animated movie

 Tom Hanks will next be seen in the World War II drama Greyhound that releases on Apple TV+ on July 10. In the film, he plays Commander Ernest Krause, who finds..
Small plane lands amid Louisiana traffic

 A Louisiana pilot experiencing engine trouble makes a safe emergency landing on a highway. (July 3)
 
I run a Louisiana abortion clinic. Despite Supreme Court win, I'm nervous for our future.

 States have passed hundreds of anti-abortion laws in the last few years. At the Supreme Court, we were successful in striking down just one.
Should Bars Reopen? [Video]

Should Bars Reopen?

The U.S. national tally of COVID-19 cases stands at more than 2.4 million with nearly 125, 000 deaths. According to Gizmodo, a spike in cases happened when a number of states decided to reopen. Now states like Florida and Texas are reclosing bars or banning the consumption of alcohol at its bars. Kaiser Health News reported that bars in Idaho, Louisiana, Wisconsin and Florida are linked to coronavirus outbreaks.

Arizona city councilman says 'I can't breathe' at anti-mask rally [Video]

Arizona city councilman says 'I can't breathe' at anti-mask rally

A Scottsdale, Arizona town councilman has been criticized after he apparently used the words uttered by George Floyd and Eric Garner as they died under police custody.

Ava DuVernay Recalls Oscar Voters Disapproved Eric Garner Tribute [Video]

Ava DuVernay Recalls Oscar Voters Disapproved Eric Garner Tribute

Director Ava DuVernay and actor David Oyelowo recently recalled a time when members from the Oscars' governing body threatened not to vote for their film Selma after the cast wore "I Can't Breathe" T-shirts to the premiere as an homage to Eric Garner, a victim of police brutality. In an interview, Oyelowo said members of the Academy complained to their studio and producers, and DuVernay confirmed the events with a tweet.

Spike Lee releases short film '3 Brothers' inspired by George Floyd d*ath [Video]

Spike Lee releases short film '3 Brothers' inspired by George Floyd d*ath

In the 95-second feature, the director compares the d*aths of Floyd and Eric Garner to a scene from his 1989 film, 'Do the Right Thing'.

One Seattle Protester Dead, One In ICU After Being Mown Down By Driver [Video]

One Seattle Protester Dead, One In ICU After Being Mown Down By Driver

A young woman is dead after being hit by a man who drove his car onto a closed Seattle freeway and into a crowd protesting police brutality. Summer Taylor, 24, of Seattle, died Saturday evening at..

Kanpur shootout accused arrested: Watch Vikas Dubey's aide's claim on camera [Video]

Kanpur shootout accused arrested: Watch Vikas Dubey's aide's claim on camera

Daya Shankar Agnihotri, one of the accused in the murder of 8 police personnel in Uttar Pradesh, was arrested on July 5. He is an alleged aide of history-sheeter Vikas Dubey. It was during a raid to..

Racial Diversity Works but Need to Address Systemic Racism, Comscore’s Phillips [Video]

Racial Diversity Works but Need to Address Systemic Racism, Comscore’s Phillips

For this young Black woman, the road to a prominent post as product manager at Comscore, started with a pivotal diversity fellowship at ABC TV during her college years.   But is wasn't easy:  She..

Tom Hanks explains how Greyhound is actually an animated movie

Tom Hanks explains how Greyhound is actually an animated movie Tom Hanks will next be seen in the World War II drama Greyhound that releases on Apple TV+ on July 10. In the film, he plays Commander Ernest Krause, who finds...
Black Lives Matter: Can viral videos stop police brutality?

Abortion law author denounces Supreme Court decision

 Washington, D.C. Newsroom, Jun 29, 2020 / 12:30 pm (CNA).- Lawmakers, legal scholars, and pro-life leaders all criticized a Supreme Court ruling on Monday that...
