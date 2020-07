80% of venues secured for next year's Games - Tokyo 2020



Tokyo 2020 organisers have confirmed that 80% of the venues required to run a successful Olympics have been secured ahead of next year's rearranged Games. Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 04:40 Published 3 weeks ago

Tokyo 2020 boss say Games will be simplified



Tokyo 2020 CEO Toshiro Muto said on Wednesday that the rearranged Olympics will "not be done with grand splendor," but will be simplified. Emer McCarthy reports. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:17 Published on June 10, 2020