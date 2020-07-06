|
|
|
Sir Elton John honoured by Royal Mint on £1,000 gold coin
Monday, 6 July 2020 ()
The Crocodile Rock singer is the second act to be commemorated in a series of music legends.
|
|
|
|
Video credit: Reuters Studio - Published
Elton John celebrated with new coin 00:57
On Monday the legendary singer-songwriter became the second artist ever to be honored with a commemorative coin from Britain's Royal Mint. Gloria Tso has more.
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this
|