Sir Elton John honoured by Royal Mint on £1,000 gold coin

BBC News Monday, 6 July 2020 ()
The Crocodile Rock singer is the second act to be commemorated in a series of music legends.
Video credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Elton John celebrated with new coin

Elton John celebrated with new coin 00:57

 On Monday the legendary singer-songwriter became the second artist ever to be honored with a commemorative coin from Britain's Royal Mint. Gloria Tso has more.

Elton John announces weekly classic concert series [Video]

Elton John announces weekly classic concert series

Sir Elton John has announced a new classic concert series for fans to enjoy during the lockdown this summer.

Credit: Bang Media World    Duration: 01:37Published

