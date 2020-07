Japanese soccer and baseball to start allowing fans at games Monday, 6 July 2020 ( 29 minutes ago )

TOKYO (AP) — Japan's professional baseball and soccer leagues will begin allowing fans this week, the heads of both leagues said on Monday. Soccer and baseball officials said the first day with fans will be Friday. The maximum number will be 5,000 or 50% of the stadium capacity — whichever is smaller.