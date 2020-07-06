Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Australia to shut state border as Melbourne infections surge

Seattle Times Monday, 6 July 2020 ()
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Australian authorities were preparing to close the border between the country’s two largest states, as the country’s second-largest city, Melbourne, recorded two deaths and its highest-ever daily increase in infections on Monday. The border between the states of New South Wales — home to Sydney — and Victoria — home to […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published
News video: Melbourne: Thousands in public housing towers asked to lock down

Melbourne: Thousands in public housing towers asked to lock down 06:25

 New coronavirus cases discovered in Australian city, as thousands of public housing residents are ordered to stay at home.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Strict checking underway at Delhi-Gurugram border [Video]

Strict checking underway at Delhi-Gurugram border

As cross-border transit into Gurugram has been prohibited with certain exemptions, police here is checking for curfew passes and ensuring no non-essential vehicle movement. State government had sealed..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:50Published
Spot checks to be conducted at UK border [Video]

Spot checks to be conducted at UK border

At the Government's daily press briefing, the head of the UK Border Force Paul Lincoln explains the five key points in the plan to limit inward immigration coronavirus infections.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:39Published

Related news from verified sources

Asia Today: Australian state's cases spike, borders to shut

 MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — The hard-hit Australian state of Victoria recorded a death and its highest-ever daily increase in coronavirus cases on Monday as...
SeattlePI.com Also reported by •Seattle Times

The Latest: After lockdown, cases up in Australian state

 MELBOURNE, Australia — The hard-hit Australian state of Victoria has recorded 74 new coronavirus cases after announcing a record 108 new infections on...
SeattlePI.com


Tweets about this