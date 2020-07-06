Australia to shut state border as Melbourne infections surge Monday, 6 July 2020 ( 56 minutes ago )

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Australian authorities were preparing to close the border between the country’s two largest states, as the country’s second-largest city, Melbourne, recorded two deaths and its highest-ever daily increase in infections on Monday. The border between the states of New South Wales — home to Sydney — and Victoria — home to […] 👓 View full article

