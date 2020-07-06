Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

FDA chief declines to back Trump’s ‘harmless’ COVID-19 claim

WorldNews Monday, 6 July 2020 ()
FDA chief declines to back Trump’s ‘harmless’ COVID-19 claimWashington: US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Commissioner Stephen Hahn has declined to back President Donald Trump’s claim that 99 per cent of COVID-19 cases were “totally harmless”. During his remarks on Saturday at the White House Independence Day event, Trump had claimed without evidence that 99 per cent of coronavirus...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Wochit Tech - Published
News video: FDA Commissioner Won't Confirm Or Deny Trump's Unfounded COVID-19 Claim

FDA Commissioner Won't Confirm Or Deny Trump's Unfounded COVID-19 Claim 00:45

 The commissioner of the US Food and Drug Administration on Sunday didn't defend a claim recently made by President Donald Trump. But according to CNN, he didn't support it, either. Dr. Stephen Hahn is a member of the White House coronavirus task force. At a White House Independence Day event on...

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Trump vows to 'defend' America's history in July 4th celebrations [Video]

Trump vows to 'defend' America's history in July 4th celebrations

Trump vows to 'defend' America's history in July 4th celebrations

Credit: Euronews English    Duration: 01:32Published

Viewpoint: What Donald Trump gets wrong about Somalia

 It seems Mr Trump's view of Somalia stems from the aftermath of the overthrow of Siad Barre in 1991, since when it has popularly been considered one of the..
WorldNews

Coronavirus: FDA chief refuses to back Trump's vaccine prediction

 Unlike President Trump, Dr Stephen Hahn says he "can't predict" when a Covid-19 vaccine will arrive.
BBC News

Stephen Hahn (oncologist) Stephen Hahn (oncologist) American radiation and medical oncologist

Too soon to say if RNC will be safe -U.S. official [Video]

Too soon to say if RNC will be safe -U.S. official

Stephen Hahn, the Food and Drug Administration commissioner, said on Sunday it was "too early to tell" if it would be safe for people to attend August's Republican National Convention in Jacksonville, Florida. This report produced by Chris Dignam.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:43Published

FDA commissioner refuses to comment on Trump's claim that 99 percent of coronavirus cases are 'harmless'

 Trump calls 99% of COVID cases "harmless" in his July 4 speech. FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn refused to comment on the claim.
USATODAY.com

Food and Drug Administration Food and Drug Administration Agency of the United States Department of Health and Human Services


Independence Day (United States) Independence Day (United States) Federal holiday in the United States

A white man, woman vandalized a Black Lives Matter mural on July 4, called racism 'a leftist lie,' California police say

 Police are looking for two white people who vandalized a Black Lives Matter mural in downtown Martinez, California, on the Fourth of July.
 
USATODAY.com
Soaring COVID-19 cases overshadow July 4 weekend [Video]

Soaring COVID-19 cases overshadow July 4 weekend

[NFA] Rising coronavirus cases in 39 U.S. states cast a shadow over the nation's Fourth of July celebrations as health experts worried that holiday parties will cause a further spike in infections that could overwhelm hospitals. Freddie Joyner has more.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:26Published
Polls: Trump Has An Uphill Battle To Beat Biden [Video]

Polls: Trump Has An Uphill Battle To Beat Biden

Polls taken around Independence Day in an election year tend to be highly correlated with the November results in incumbent contests. And according to CNN, that means incumbent candidate President Donald J. Trump is in a lot of trouble. A new Monmouth University poll finds former Vice President Joe Biden with a 53% to 41% lead over Trump. The average live interview poll conducted over the last month also has Biden ahead by a similar 11-point margin.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:41Published

Related videos from verified sources

Gordon Chang discusses John Bolton's claim that Donald Trump asked China's Xi Jinping for reelection help. [Video]

Gordon Chang discusses John Bolton's claim that Donald Trump asked China's Xi Jinping for reelection help.

Asia expert Gordon Chang joins Larry King on PoliticKING to give reaction to John Bolton's claim that Donald Trump asked China's Xi Jinping for reelection help.

Credit: PoliticKing     Duration: 07:18Published
K-Pop Fans & TikTok Users Claim Responsibility For Low Trump Rally Attendance | Billboard News [Video]

K-Pop Fans & TikTok Users Claim Responsibility For Low Trump Rally Attendance | Billboard News

K-Pop Fans & TikTok Users Claim Responsibility For Low Trump Rally Attendance | Billboard News

Credit: VAN - Prometheus Global Media     Duration: 01:25Published
Trump Criticizes FDA Over Hydroxychloroquine Decision [Video]

Trump Criticizes FDA Over Hydroxychloroquine Decision

The U.S. FDA has revoked the emergency use authorization for hydroxychloroquine to treat COVID-19. According to Reuters, following the revocation, the FDA quickly came under fire from President Donald..

Credit: Wochit Tech     Duration: 00:32Published

Related news from verified sources

Quinton de Kock named South Africa's Cricketer of the Year

 White-ball skipper Quinton de Kock was named the men's 'cricketer of the year' at Cricket South Africa's (CSA) annual awards ceremony, held virtually due to the...
Mid-Day

Childhood pic of Ranveer from school play

 In the picture, Ranveer is seen standing on a stage with his friend as a part of what looks like a school play. Dressed in all-white attire and a navy-blue cap,...
IndiaTimes

Nia Sharma's latest Instagram post comes with a disclaimer, check it out!

 Television actress Nia Sharma has posted a new picture of herself and added a quirky disclaimer to it. Nia took to Instagram, where she shared two photographs of...
Mid-Day


Tweets about this

TracyTcleve

Tracy Cleveland RT @USATODAY: Police in California are looking for a man and woman who vandalized a Black Lives Matter mural in downtown Martinez, Californ… 3 minutes ago

hollisings2

TIRED OF BEING TIRED RT @NBCNews: Police are looking to identify a white man and white woman who vandalized a city-approved Black Lives Matter mural in Martinez… 7 minutes ago

TBlackwe85

Terrence L. Blackwell A white man, woman vandalized a Black Lives Matter mural on July 4, called racism 'a leftist lie,' California polic… https://t.co/b1GwGqboJ9 25 minutes ago

ReRe0183

Cigy Simon RT @agathabora: Police looking to identify white man & white woman who vandalized city-approved Black Lives Matter mural in Martinez, Cali… 51 minutes ago