Italian film composer Ennio Morricone dies aged 91

Fashion meets music in summer solstice concert



Fashion house Fendi and Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia presented a unique performance on Saturday (June 20) to present a message of rebirth through art, fashion and music after the coronavirus pandemic. Musicians were dressed in Fendi Couture and executed Antonio Vivaldi's Estate from The Four Seasons on windows and on the rooftop of Fendi's headquarters in Rome.

Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:25 Published on January 1, 1970