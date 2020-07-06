|
Italian film composer Ennio Morricone dies aged 91
Monday, 6 July 2020 ()
Italian composer Ennio Morricone has died aged 91. He was best known as the creative mastermind behind many famous Spaghetti Western soundtracks, including the score to 1966's The Good, the Bad and the Ugly. He died in Rome, Italy, on July...
