Italian film composer Ennio Morricone dies aged 91

WorldNews Monday, 6 July 2020 ()
Italian film composer Ennio Morricone dies aged 91Italian composer Ennio Morricone has died aged 91. He was best known as the creative mastermind behind many famous Spaghetti Western soundtracks, including the score to 1966's The Good, the Bad and the Ugly. He died in Rome, Italy, on July...
News video: BREAKING NEWS: Ennio Morricone passes away at 91 years old

BREAKING NEWS: Ennio Morricone passes away at 91 years old 00:44

 Oscar winner Ennio Morricone passes away at 91 years old.

