Tokyo governor, Abe say they'll cooperate on virus, Olympics

Robots seen as effective tool against coronavirus battle



Robots are becoming vital in helping Japan in its fight against the coronavirus pandemic. Recently, the Tokyo metropolitan government unveiled robots that will be used in two hotels accommodating patients infected with the novel coronavirus. The aim is to efficiently clean the hotel which accepts asymptomatic patients or those having light symptom so as to decrease the burden on staff. To help with hospitality, humanoid robot welcomed patients in the hotel lobby. This robot is designed to connect, assist and share knowledge with them. Another robot is a fully autonomous vacuum sweeper. It is powered by artificial intelligence that recognizes QR code and can map out the entire floor plan after one full sweep. The Tokyo Metropolitan Government has also introduced an app to manage the health condition of patients at the hotel. It allows patients to record their body temperature and other data about their physical condition, making the information more efficient than what the staff member receive by making a phone call to each patient twice a day. The APA Ryogoku hotel can accommodate about 300 people. Two nurses are available around the clock, while a doctor is also present during a day. Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike visited this hotel and had a fun interaction with the robot. Currently there are five locations in Tokyo that make up for 2,800 rooms accepting coronavirus patients. Japan has found innovative ways to fight the virus. And with the support of robots and hotels, patients are feel more relaxed. Moreover the technology is also helping them prevent the spread of infection.

