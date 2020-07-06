Global  

Tokyo governor, Abe say they'll cooperate on virus, Olympics

WorldNews Monday, 6 July 2020 ()
Tokyo governor, Abe say they'll cooperate on virus, OlympicsTOKYO (AP) — Tokyo’s governor and her political rival, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, agreed Monday to cooperate on handling the coronavirus outbreak to safely hold the Olympics next year. Gov. Yuriko Koike met with Abe a day after she won her second term representing the Japanese capital in an overwhelming election victory buoyed by public support for her handling of the pandemic despite a recent rise in infections in the capital...
Shinzo Abe Shinzo Abe Prime Minister of Japan

Japan seeks to end Tokyo's state of emergency, eyes $930 bln stimulus [Video]

Japan seeks to end Tokyo's state of emergency, eyes $930 bln stimulus

Japan is expected to lift its state of emergency over Tokyo, as it eyes a fresh stimulus relief package worth nearly $930 billion. Gloria Tso reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:05Published
Abe wants to build ventilators hospitals probably don't need [Video]

Abe wants to build ventilators hospitals probably don't need

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has pledged to build 2,000 new ventilators for coronavirus patients that even the government says hospitals are unlikely to need. Emer McCarthy reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:32Published
Olympic chief says Games would be canceled if not held in 2021 [Video]

Olympic chief says Games would be canceled if not held in 2021

The head of the International Olympic Committee has for the first time suggested the Games originally scheduled for this year, may be scrapped completely if it's not safe to have them by next summer. Thomas Bach understands the Games may have a very different feel to them in order to take place in 2021. Adam Reed reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:10Published
Japan sinks into recession, worst yet to come [Video]

Japan sinks into recession, worst yet to come

Japan has slipped into recession for the first time in four and a half years, putting the nation on course for its deepest postwar slump as the global health crisis continues taking a heavy toll on businesses and consumers. Gloria Tso reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:26Published

Yuriko Koike Yuriko Koike Japanese politician

Tokyo host bars take the heat for Covid revival

 I'm not interested Covid-19 is giving Tokyo no rest. The city reported over 100 new cases of the novel coronavirus Thursday (July 2), the highest the capital had..
WorldNews
Japan to explore 'simplified' Games, says Tokyo governor [Video]

Japan to explore 'simplified' Games, says Tokyo governor

Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike saiys it may be necessary to a stage a "simplified" Olympics next year due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and that organisers were already discussing possible changes.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 01:59Published
Robots seen as effective tool against coronavirus battle [Video]

Robots seen as effective tool against coronavirus battle

Robots are becoming vital in helping Japan in its fight against the coronavirus pandemic. Recently, the Tokyo metropolitan government unveiled robots that will be used in two hotels accommodating patients infected with the novel coronavirus. The aim is to efficiently clean the hotel which accepts asymptomatic patients or those having light symptom so as to decrease the burden on staff. To help with hospitality, humanoid robot welcomed patients in the hotel lobby. This robot is designed to connect, assist and share knowledge with them. Another robot is a fully autonomous vacuum sweeper. It is powered by artificial intelligence that recognizes QR code and can map out the entire floor plan after one full sweep. The Tokyo Metropolitan Government has also introduced an app to manage the health condition of patients at the hotel. It allows patients to record their body temperature and other data about their physical condition, making the information more efficient than what the staff member receive by making a phone call to each patient twice a day. The APA Ryogoku hotel can accommodate about 300 people. Two nurses are available around the clock, while a doctor is also present during a day. Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike visited this hotel and had a fun interaction with the robot. Currently there are five locations in Tokyo that make up for 2,800 rooms accepting coronavirus patients. Japan has found innovative ways to fight the virus. And with the support of robots and hotels, patients are feel more relaxed. Moreover the technology is also helping them prevent the spread of infection.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 03:12Published

Tokyo Tokyo Capital and prefecture of Japan

75,000 ordered to evacuate as heavy rain lashes western Japan

 TOKYO -- Some 75,000 people were ordered to evacuate in western Japan Saturday as record heavy rain triggered...
WorldNews

Asian Shares Advance Following Upbeat U.S. Jobs Report

 Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 index picked up 0.3% to 22,211.89, while the Shanghai Composite index jumped 1% to 3,121.74. In South Korea, the Kospi gained 0.4% to..
WorldNews

Japan’s May household spending, machinery orders seen falling as virus hits: poll

 Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s household spending..
WorldNews

Japan will not revive state of emergency as Tokyo COVID-19 cases rise

 TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan has no need to reintroduce a state of emergency to tackle the novel coronavirus, its top government spokesman said on Friday, as cases in..
WorldNews

Olympic Games Olympic Games Major international sport event

Alicia Blagg: British Olympic diver retires at 23 after 'heartbreaking' shoulder injury

 British Olympic diver Alicia Blagg abandons her bid for the Tokyo Olympics and retires at 23 after a "heartbreaking" shoulder injury.
BBC News

British Olympic diver Blagg retires at 23 after 'heartbreaking' shoulder injury

 British Olympic diver Alicia Blagg abandons her bid for the Tokyo Olympics and retires at 23 after a "heartbreaking" shoulder injury.
BBC News
Argentina allows Olympic athletes to resume training [Video]

Argentina allows Olympic athletes to resume training

Argentina gives athletes due to compete in next year’s delayed Olympic games in Japan special permission to train.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:18Published

Chinese Olympic badminton champion Lin Dan announces retirement

 Beijing [China], July 4 (ANI): China's two-time Olympic badminton champion Lin Dan on Saturday announced his retirement, calling an end to his 20-year long..
WorldNews

