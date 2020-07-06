|
Tokyo governor, Abe say they'll cooperate on virus, Olympics
Monday, 6 July 2020 ()
TOKYO (AP) — Tokyo’s governor and her political rival, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, agreed Monday to cooperate on handling the coronavirus outbreak to safely hold the Olympics next year. Gov. Yuriko Koike met with Abe a day after she won her second term representing the Japanese capital in an overwhelming election victory buoyed by public support for her handling of the pandemic despite a recent rise in infections in the capital...
