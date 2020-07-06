|
Xu Zhangrun: Outspoken professor detained in China
Monday, 6 July 2020 ()
Professor Xu Zhangrun was taken from his home by authorities, friends tell the media.
Xu Zhangrun Chinese jurist
China detains professor who criticised Xi Jinping over coronavirusChinese authorities on Monday detained a law professor who published essays criticising President Xi Jinping over the coronavirus pandemic and his efforts to..
