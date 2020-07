Serena, Venus played 50 fewer times than Evert, Navratilova Monday, 6 July 2020 ( 7 hours ago )

Chris Evert knows a thing or two about tennis rivalries and she’s noticed something about Serena Williams’ career: The 23-time Grand Slam singles champion has not had much in the way of rivals. Evert knows that her series of matches through the years against Martina Navratilova — including five finals at Wimbledon, which should be […] 👓 View full article

