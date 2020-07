Oscar-winning film composer Ennio Morricone dead at 91 Monday, 6 July 2020 ( 29 minutes ago )

Oscar-winning Italian composer Ennio Morricone, who created the coyote-howl theme for the iconic spaghetti western The Good, the Bad and the Ugly and often haunting soundtracks for such classic Hollywood gangster movies as The Untouchables and the epic Once Upon A Time In America, died on Monday. He was 91. πŸ‘“ View full article