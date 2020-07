China Braces for Second Wave of COVID-19 Outbreak



BEIJING — China has put Beijing on alert as a rash of 59 domestic COVID-19 cases was reported in the city as of Monday, according to Beijing Municipal Health Commission. Reuters reports that the.. Credit: TomoNews US Duration: 01:31 Published 3 weeks ago

Dramatic footage shows residential house collapsing in southwestern China



A residential house collapsed in southwestern China's Leishan County on May 29. The dramatic video shows the house leaning to one side before suddenly collapsing. According to reports, local.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 00:54 Published on June 1, 2020