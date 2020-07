Russian Court Convicts Journalist for ‘Justifying Terrorism’ Monday, 6 July 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

The case against the freelance reporter revolved around a 2018 text critical of the security services. Even the Kremlin’s human rights council had denounced the charges. 👓 View full article

