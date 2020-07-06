Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Deadly 'brain-eating' amoeba infects person in Florida

USATODAY.com Monday, 6 July 2020 ()
An amoeba that destroys brain tissue has been confirmed in an unidentified person in Florida, health officials say.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Wochit News - Published
News video: Brain-Eating Amoeba Shows Up In Florida

Brain-Eating Amoeba Shows Up In Florida 00:34

 A microscopic, single-celled amoeba that can destroy the brain of its victims has reared its ugly head in Florida. According to CNN, a Florida Department of Health on Friday announced the confirmed case of Naegleria fowleri. The DOH official said infections from Naegleria fowleri are usually fatal....

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Florida Florida State in the southeastern United States

Florida surpasses 200,000 COVID-19 cases as July 4th holiday weekend comes to a close

 Florida surged past 200,000 total COVID-19 cases Sunday, exactly one month after most of the state entered Phase 2 of its reopening plan.
 
USATODAY.com

Man in famous 9/11 photo dies from COVID-19 in Florida: 'He was a fighter'

 Stephen Cooper was on his way to deliver documents near the World Trade Center on Sept. 11, 2001, when he was captured in a famous photograph.
 
USATODAY.com

AP Top Stories July 6 A

 Here's the latest for Monday, July 6th: Florida counts 200,000 coronavirus cases; Planes collide over lake in Idaho; Body of missing Ft. Hood soldier identified;..
USATODAY.com

Tweets about this

wandablue

Gail Sweeney 🦇🇮🇪🇫🇷🇪🇺🇬🇧🖤🕷🦇 RT @StefSimanowitz: Trump & Johnson both scrapped their pandemic response team 6 months before #COVID19 They both delayed lockdown & were… 24 seconds ago

LivStromWrites

Liv RT @nycmidnight: The Flash Fiction Challenge 2020 kicks off July 10 and registration closes soon! The 12th annual competition challenges w… 38 seconds ago

taosnews

The Taos News PHOTO GALLERY: JULY 4 AROUND TAOS COUNTY https://t.co/ZrfRFnpEoM 52 seconds ago

Dr_EMW

Eva Michelle Wheeler Join me tomorrow, July 7th, at 12:00 noon (EDT) for a Duke Arts Talk titled "When Black Stories Go Global: Language… https://t.co/so5KCsRrYW 1 minute ago

rensi447798_

jah RT @maisaniJah: 07.07 HAPPY JUSTIN DAY 🎉 Birthday Instagram Video Ad Support for our King Of Cornfield @jah447798 ✨ Duration July 6 to 7… 2 minutes ago

Blueboogeyman

Blue Boogeyman RT @glennkirschner2: Trump's 4th of July Speech on the National Mall. Next video up later today: Three Reasons to Impeach Bill Barr & Oth… 3 minutes ago

Daragh_Murray

Daragh Murray RT @HRBDTNews: This weeks roundup of #HumanRights #Technews stories from @HRBDTNews including #ArtificialIntelligence , content moderation… 3 minutes ago

ama_carmicheal

carmy🎀 RT @KNUST_Live: What are the stories you heard in KNUST? Who cheated on who? Who didn’t graduate? Who owns that business? Who uses that car… 3 minutes ago