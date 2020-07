Judge orders Dakota Access pipeline shut down pending review Monday, 6 July 2020 ( 30 minutes ago )

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — A federal judge on Monday sided with the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe and ordered the Dakota Access pipeline to shut down until more environmental review is done. U.S. District Judge James Boasberg said in April that the pipeline, which has been in operation three years, remains “highly controversial” under federal environmental […] 👓 View full article

