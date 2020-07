Matić extends Manchester United contract to June 2023 Monday, 6 July 2020 ( 1 week ago )

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United midfielder Nemanja Matić signed a contract extension to June 2023, the club announced on Monday. United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjær said the 31-year-old Serbia international's leadership is "invaluable" to United's young core. "I am delighted that Nemanja has signed a new contract," Solskjær said. "I know his experience, professionalism